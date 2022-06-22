University of Idaho (U. of I.) logo
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho (U of I) has announced local students who have made the 2021 Fall semester Dean’s List. A total of 2,585 students qualified for the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester, which ended Dec. 17 To qualify for the Dean’s List, U of I students must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA on a minimum of 12 graded credits during the semester.

Local residents on the list are as follows:

Clearwater: Parker S. Wilson.

Cottonwood: Justin P. Lockett, Leann M. Lightfield, Mattie E. Lustig, Sabrina L. Lustig.

Ferdinand: Kendra M. Duclos.

Grangeville: Abbygayle M. Asker, Anastasia M. Bearden, Booker B. Bush, Brandon W. Vetter, Chloe V. Dame, Dainelle T. Uhlenkott, Hunter A. Connolley, Hunter T. Schoo, Jill P. Smith, Justin A. Detweiler, Kally A. Arnzen, Marie E. Hauger, Sarah B. Fischer, Sophia R. Bush, Trent B. Hunter, Tristan J. Reiner, Tyler R. Stephens, Yadira A. Rojas.

Greencreek: Madison A. Hinkelman.

Kamiah: Andrey Gorbunov, Chynna R. Wilcox, Colby D. Kennedy, Dakota A. Gorges, Garrett D. Nelson, Jacob H. Stubbers, Jeannette S. Moody, Jordyn K. Higgins, McKenzie R. Lewis, Mya L. Barger.

Kooskia: Ash A. Fershee, Luke C. Bledsoe, Mikaela K. Herrick.

Pollock: Matthew D. Evans.

Riggins: Joseph W. Fredrickson.

