CRAIGMONT — University of Idaho (U of I) Extension will host a free workshop on how to use point-of-sale (POS) systems for operating and managing small farms or food businesses.
“Using Point of Sale Systems for Farm and Small Business Success” will be held at city hall in Craigmont, 109 E. Main Street, 9:30 a.m.-noon, on Thursday, March 16.
These workshops are designed to help small farms and ranches and food businesses understand the basics of POS systems, use POS systems as a business management tool, and improve their risk management strategies. The workshop will also provide information regarding additional resources that can help participants increase their direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales.
Participants will learn what POS systems are, how they work, who uses them, who could benefit from them, the pros and cons of using them, data and reports, tracking sales inventory, integration across sales platforms, using data and reports for insurance applications and reporting, analyzing data to identify popular or problem products, using data to forecast sales and plan expenses and using reports and data for loan acquisition for business growth and sustainability.
