CRAIGMONT — University of Idaho (U of I) Extension will host a free workshop on how to use point-of-sale (POS) systems for operating and managing small farms or food businesses.

“Using Point of Sale Systems for Farm and Small Business Success” will be held at city hall in Craigmont, 109 E. Main Street, 9:30 a.m.-noon, on Thursday, March 16.

