Pastor James and Sister Agnes Ekwang will be ministering to several churches in the area for the last two weeks of July. They are being hosted by Missions with Africa (MWA), Inc. A team from MWA recently visited Truth Evangelistic Fountain, which is led by Pastor James. He and his teams minister to rural churches, prisons, and hospitals. According to a MWA release the two teams saw salvations, healings, and fellowship as they worked with each other.
Saturday, July 22, Pastor James and Sister Ekwang will be at Big Cedar Outreach and Fellowship, 1132 Big Cedar Rd. Kooskia for a ladies’ encounter, a men’s encounter, lunch, worship, ministry with Pastor James and prayer.
