GRANGEVILLE – Danielle Uhlenkott, Grangeville High School senior and salutatorian for the class of 2020, was recently named as a delegate to the Congress for Future Medical Leaders. This conference will take place in Lowell, Mass., June 24-26.
The Congress is an honors-only program for high school students who want to become physicians or go into medical research. The event is meant to honor, inspire, motivate and direct top high school students to stay true to their dreams and help provide a path, plan and resources to reach their goals.
The three-day event will include hearing Nobel laureates and National Medal of Science speakers, patient and doctor stories, and learn about cutting edge advances in the medical and technology fields.
Uhlenkott is the daughter of Jeff Uhlenkott and Sarah Finley, and the granddaughter of Terry and Cheryle Miller, all of Grangeville.
During high school, Uhlenkott has been involved in Business Professionals of America (she is certified in a variety of Microsoft applications), ASB student council and National Honor Society. She has won a variety of school awards and scholarships, was voted homecoming queen, and is employed at Grangeville Flower and Gift Shop. In the fall, she plans to attend the University of Idaho, where she will major in the medical sciences field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.