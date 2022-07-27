GRANGEVILLE — About 50 people gathered Wednesday evening, July 6, to hear from Ukranian minister Andriy Takhtay.
Takhtay pastors the Pozniaky Church of the Nazarene in Kyiv and has served with Nazarene Compassionate Ministries (NCM). He has been a friend of Pete DeSantis of White Bird since 2008 when DeSantis met him on a work and witness trip. Takhtay and his wife, Marina, were in the U.S. to speak about their ministries and how they have changed with the war and made an impromptu visit to the DeSantis’ and the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene.
“Thank you very much for coming out. Please know, we are not missionaries. We are Ukrainians who were born there and live there and pastor there,” Takhtay said.
He explained how the church had purchased a building and they were working on getting it fixed up and continuing to build relationships within the community when the war broke out.
“When people talked about the impending war, I did not ever believe Putin and Russia would be stupid enough to invade Ukraine,” he said. He explained everything in Ukraine —including land and resources — was for sale, so there was no need to invade in order to gain control.
Following the initial military strikes in Kyiv, he and Marina took refuge in the basement of an apartment building fitness center and helped about 200 others get to safety there, as well. Takhtay has since spent most of his time working through NCM to help families get out of unsafe areas, cross country borders, obtain food and water and seek medical care.
“When all the people who have money and support leave, who is left? The poor, the elderly, the disabled, orphans, widows, single mothers,” he said.
Takhtay has continued to take care of people and, in this way, show the love of God, he said.
“I used to look at refugees and think how awful, I do not understand the emotions they must feel,” he said; however, he now works with and understands people being refugees and/or displaced in their own country.
“Sometimes we want to hide our head or drive on by and ignore what is going on in the outside world, but here it is in our country, in our city now. How do you ignore that?” he asked.
Takhtay and his wife had the opportunity to come to the U.S. and have been visiting churches to tell their story and gain support for Ukraine’s continuing needs and their ministry efforts.
He said it is easy to think other organizations, such as the Red Cross, should go in and help people.
“But we are Christians. We must respond and help. We must be like Christ,” he said.
He mentioned the Crisis Care Kits the Grangeville church and other churches make and send to the Ukraine and other areas, and thanked people for their donations.
“They are needed, and they are used,” he said, showing several pictures of the kits being handed out to those in need.
To donate to Pastor Takhtay through NCM, go to NCM.org; call 1-800-310-6362; or email info@ncm.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.