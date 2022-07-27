Andriy Takhtay, pastor of the Pozniaky Church of the Nazarene in Kyiv, Ukraine photo

Andriy Takhtay, pastor of the Pozniaky Church of the Nazarene in Kyiv, Ukraine, speaks at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene. Here he shows a video of the distribution of Crisis Care Kits which have come from churches worldwide.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — About 50 people gathered Wednesday evening, July 6, to hear from Ukranian minister Andriy Takhtay.

Takhtay pastors the Pozniaky Church of the Nazarene in Kyiv and has served with Nazarene Compassionate Ministries (NCM). He has been a friend of Pete DeSantis of White Bird since 2008 when DeSantis met him on a work and witness trip. Takhtay and his wife, Marina, were in the U.S. to speak about their ministries and how they have changed with the war and made an impromptu visit to the DeSantis’ and the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene.

