GRANGEVILLE — Ukranian Pastor Andriy Takhtay of the Pozniaky Church of the Nazarene in the Ukraine will speak at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene tonight, Wednesday, July 6, 6 p.m. A reception will follow. All are invited.

