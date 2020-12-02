GRANGEVILLE — A desire to provide a meaningful Christmas gift for her children led Agatha Haener to offer not only her artistic talents, but also a piece of her heart.
Last year, Haener gave each of her kids a children’s storybook she wrote about her father: The Journey of the Little Swiss Boy. She wrote the story as well as illustrated the book with her own paintings.
“My father had a unique story, and I wanted him to be remembered,” for generations to come, Haener said from the Grangeville home she has lived in for more than 65 years.
Clement Christian Frei was 14 years old and living in his native country of Switzerland when his uncle, a priest in Colton, Wash., paid his passage to the U.S.
“His mother had died when he was young and his father remarried and had a large family,” Haener explained. “They were very poor. They sent him off with a big loaf of bread, a round of homemade Swiss cheese, a bottle of wine and $9.”
He made it via the ship to New York’s Ellis Island. Once there, he had to work to earn money to take the train to Colton. He delivered milk for a year, saving his money. He earned enough and was ready to make his journey when he was robbed.
“He spoke very little English. He had no one to turn to, and no money,” Haener said. “He had to work another whole year to earn the fare.”
This time, he sewed the money into his clothes. When he had enough, he made his way across the country to Colton.
Soon, he found the U.S. government was offering up 150 acres of land and circumstances led him to Ferdinand where he claimed a plot of land.
“You had two years to improve the land, and then it was ours,” Haener said. He did, later meeting and marrying Philomena “Meena” Uhlorn.
It was on that land that Haener grew up with 13 siblings. One older sister died at the age of 3. Haener was third from the bottom and is now the only sister left: she has one living brother, Ray Frei, who is in Lewiston. “I had a wonderful childhood and certainly never felt deprived or in want of anything.”
Haener said music was a big part of her family life, there was always a piano in their home, and “many wonderful jam sessions.”
Frei was a forward thinker and connected his family farm to electricity as soon as it came through the area, and had one of the first steam engines on the prairie, as well as indoor rest room facilities.
Haener remembers her brothers getting dressed to go to dances and her dad handing each of them a dollar bill as they left the house.
“That was their spending money,” she recalled, smiling.
Haener said she was a tomboy as a child and teen and spent hours outside helping her father.
“I have such good memories, and he was such a special person who did so much as a 14-year-old boy, all alone,” Haener said. “I cannot imagine a 14 year old today doing what he did.”
It was this memory Haener wanted to preserve and pass on to her children and grandchildren when she wrote the storybook.
“He shouldn’t be forgotten,” she said.
Agatha Frei was born and raised in Ferdinand and graduated from high school there.
Following graduation, she went on to train as a nurse in Lewiston through the Cadet Nurse Corps.
“However, the war ended a couple of weeks before I finished training, so I didn’t actually serve in the corps,” she explained.
Instead, she went to work at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cottonwood. It was there that through a coworker and friend she met her husband, Earl Haener.
“I stayed the night with her, leaving my car at the hospital,” she said. “And I accidentally left my car keys at her house when we came in to work the next morning.”
That little mistake led her to Earl, her friend’s brother.
“She wanted me to just stay a second night and wouldn’t budge on that,” Haener recalled laughingly.
And with Earl, it was love at first sight for her.
“And I think for him, too,” she smiled.
The couple was married June 17, 1950, at Assumption Catholic Church in Ferdinand, where her parents had also been married.
Earl owned and operated Haener Crane Service and the couple lived in Grangeville.
“He had told me he wanted a yard full of children — he just never told me how big that yard would be,” she laughed. Their yard would be filled with 10 blessings.
“Earl loved kids,” she smiled.
Her husband’s life would not be a long one and he died in 1984 at the age of 60. Haener also lost a grandson, Anthony Haener, 24, in 2006, and her youngest daughter, Alane Robie, 52, died unexpectedly in 2017. What could have made her bitter made her stronger.
“There are some things we just won’t understand,” this side of heaven, she said. “I’ve always tried to be positive and go on, live, even when it’s difficult.”
Haener said her children have always been her best friends.
“I’m not sure why I’m so fortunate, but God has sure blessed me greatly,” Haener said.
Her family now includes 31 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.
Haener spends her time painting, reading, playing the piano, reading, visiting with her family and, before the COVID-19 pandemic, bridge with friends and attending church.
At 95, she is active and healthy, enjoys baking and completes nearly all of her own housework and also works in the yard.
“I count myself very fortunate,” she smiled.
