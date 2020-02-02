Several local children were winners in a USFS poster contest.
The Salmon River and New Meadows Ranger districts recently announced they received a total of 275 posters submitted for the USFS Fire Prevention Billboard Contest held last fall.
The contest was open to kids grades K-5th in Riggins, New Meadows, Cottonwood and Grangeville areas. One first-place poster was chosen from each area to have their artwork displayed as a fire prevention reminder.
Riggins and New Meadow contest winners will have their drawing enlarged and placed on billboards in New Meadows, while the winners from Cottonwood and Grangeville areas will have their posters enlarged and placed on a billboard at Fiddle Creek. Billboards will be up the end of July through August for the 2020 fire season.
“A big thank you goes out to all poster judges, and especially to all the kids who took the time to create such amazing posters,” said Amanda Maki, Fire Prevention Tech, Nez Perce-Clearwater NF, Salmon River RD. “The competition was fierce!”
Winners are as follows:
Riggins: 1st place- Adelyn Morgan (3rd grade); 2nd place- Poppy Harper (3rd grade); 3rd place- Juniper Alexander (1st grade).
New Meadows: 1st place- Skylar Mehiel (5th grade); 2nd place- Gracie Howard (4th grade); 3rd place- Mary Reynaga (2nd grade).
Cottonwood: 1st place- Alli Rambo (4th grade); 2nd place- Joey Mader (5th grade); 3rd place- Ryder Uhlenkott (5th grade).
Grangeville: 1st place- Sitka Harris (5th grade); 2nd place- Pyper Hagen (4th grade); 3rd place- Halea Bruegeman (4th grade).
