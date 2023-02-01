UYLC logo

KAMIAH — Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) recognizes and honors members and partners for their contributions and commitment to its mission of empowering youth and adults to build healthier communities. They will honor members and partners for the council’s awards during the 2023 Upriver Youth Leadership Council Volunteer and Partner Appreciation Banquet on March 8.

Community members are asked to take a moment to consider how UYLC’s members and partners have contributed to the UYLC mission of building a healthier community during 2022 and submit a nomination today.

