KAMIAH — Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) recognizes and honors members and partners for their contributions and commitment to its mission of empowering youth and adults to build healthier communities. They will honor members and partners for the council’s awards during the 2023 Upriver Youth Leadership Council Volunteer and Partner Appreciation Banquet on March 8.
Community members are asked to take a moment to consider how UYLC’s members and partners have contributed to the UYLC mission of building a healthier community during 2022 and submit a nomination today.
Award categories include: Religious Organization Partner of the Year; Education Partner of the Year; Media Partner of the Year; Law Enforcement Partners of the Year; Business Partner of the Year; Healthcare Partner of the Year; Youth Serving Organization Partner of the Year; Civic Group Partner of the Year; Government Partner of the Year; Parent Volunteer of the Year; UYLC Volunteer of the Year; and Outstanding Youth Member of the Year.
As many entries as wished may be submitted using separate forms. Nominations will be reviewed by the UYLC board of directors and announced at the banquet.
