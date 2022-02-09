GRANGEVILLE — Kamiah area kids are invited to swim at Super 8 in Grangeville Friday, Feb. 11. Teens 13-18 are invited for this free trip. The UYLC van will leave the Teen Center at 12:30 p.m. Teens will swim from 1 to 3 p.m. UYLC will cover the cost of swimming and provide snacks. Bring a towel. To get signed up call 208-743-0392 or email Bailey at uylcbailey@gmail.com. Sign up now as there is only room for 13.
