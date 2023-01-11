UYLC logo

The attendance for the Kooskia Teen Center has been low since its opening in April, and at its monthly meeting on Dec. 14, Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) members discussed options to help gain better youth attendance.

After last month’s meeting, Sharlene Johnson, UYLC director, created a survey to see why the community does not send their children to the center, and why teens do not come.

