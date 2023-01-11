The attendance for the Kooskia Teen Center has been low since its opening in April, and at its monthly meeting on Dec. 14, Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) members discussed options to help gain better youth attendance.
After last month’s meeting, Sharlene Johnson, UYLC director, created a survey to see why the community does not send their children to the center, and why teens do not come.
Answering the survey were 63 people, of which 46% were parents of seventh through 12th graders, and 39% were teens. Many of the replies to the question about why they do not go to the teen center were transportation problems, and not letting sixth graders into the center.
Many of the teens and tweens from Kooskia live 10 to 15 miles away from town, and it’s hard for them to get dropped off and picked up again, according to members at the meeting. UYLC did provide transportation from the school to the teen center at one point, but has stopped due to low numbers. Members discussed the possibility of dropping off kids at a certain drop-off point where their parents could pick them up.
The other issue is that sixth graders are not allowed into the center while the seventh through 12th graders are in the building, according to Johnson. There are specific tween times for the younger kids, but during regular hours they are excluded.
“I have a 6th grader who is not allowed to go, so both do not go as they are always together,” one survey taker replied. “There’s a huge difference in 6th graders to the older high schoolers; they just aren’t mature enough to handle it,” Johnson explained.
Members discussed all the problems that they see in the teen center, and how they could fix those problems. One member mentioned having a Kooskia YAB (Youth Advisory Board) program to get older kids more excited about the teen center, and the leadership skills with YAB. Another member talked about having a specific night for high schoolers only, so they didn’t have to be with the 7th and 8th graders.
“I honestly think we’ve tried every option,” explained Amber Sanderson, UYLC Recovery and Family Resources coordinator.
After a lengthy discussion, the council members decided to try and have transportation provided on Thursday through Saturday, and the center only being open Thursday through Saturday if the first option does not work.
