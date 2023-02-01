RIGGINS — The Riggins Timothy Group and the Salmon River Community Church kids will be host to a free community Valentine’s dinner Saturday, Feb. 11, 5:30 p.m., in the multipurpose room at Salmon River High School.

Dinner will be chicken Alfredo and Caesar salad, with a dessert of raspeberry truffles, vanilla ice-cream and chocolate brownies.

