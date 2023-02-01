RIGGINS — The Riggins Timothy Group and the Salmon River Community Church kids will be host to a free community Valentine’s dinner Saturday, Feb. 11, 5:30 p.m., in the multipurpose room at Salmon River High School.
Dinner will be chicken Alfredo and Caesar salad, with a dessert of raspeberry truffles, vanilla ice-cream and chocolate brownies.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.