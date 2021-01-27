ELK CITY — The Elk City VFW Auxiliary will host a Valentine’s dinner Saturday, Feb. 13, 5 to 7 p.m., at the VFW Post 8311 Hall in Elk City.
Dinner includes steak, baked potato, salad and dessert and is $15 per person. A silent auction will also be held throughout dinner with the highest bidders taking away the prizes at the end of the evening.
Sign up at the VFW, Elk City General Store, Elk Creek Station, Reno Club, Elk City Hotel and Gift Shop or by calling the VFW at 208-842-2393.
