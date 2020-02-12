Valentine’s Day experienced as a child can be much more enchanting than it can be as an adult, where pressure to perform and “bring it” can jade the holiday.
I remember the endless hours spent turning paper bags, Kleenex boxes and oatmeal containers into the perfect receptacles – to be used as mailboxes -- for the precious classroom cards. Thank goodness I wasn't like Charlie Brown who never received a Valentine. I remember sitting at my school desk and excitedly opening each Valentine. I felt extra lucky when a piece of candy was taped to the outside. A box of conversation hearts from the teacher was an added treat.
In 6th grade at Custer Elementary School, I had a wonderful teacher, Mrs. Beck Clemo. She is the one who taught me "cakes are done, people are finished," something I've never forgotten. She was in her early 60s, divorced and had a 100-year-old tortoise as a pet. She also let my best friend, Torri, and I know she thought Alan Alda of M*A*S*H fame was "dreamy."
This was way before the days of being able to print a photo off the Internet -- 1980 to be exact -- so Torri and I scoured TV Guides and the newspapers for months prior to Valentine’s Day, cutting out any picture of Alan Alda that we could find. We then cut out intricate heart designs out of red construction paper and used paper doilies, and glued and drew and designed Valentines scrawled with our best sixth-grade cursive, "To Beck from Alan." Our teacher feigned fainting and fluttered her eyelids when she opened her Valentines-- I can still picture her and the glance and smiles Torri and I gave each other across the classroom.
My dad always brought home Valentine gifts for my mom and me. Usually some chocolate and a card. I will forever remember the beautiful heart shaped boxes of chocolates Dad brought Mom and how she'd save the box as a decoration for months. When I was a sophomore in high school, Dad brought me a blue Conair blow dryer. I used it until a couple of years ago when the switch finally broke. It still works by just plugging it in, but it's in the drawer as a backup now, mostly out of sentimentality. One year my husband bought our girls hair dryers for Valentine’s Day, too.
Another year, Val and I attended a Valentine’s Day dinner at church and afterwards the vases of roses were auctioned off and he bought one for me. I’m not the “I need flowers every day” type of person, but I do still have those particular dried flowers.
I learned early on that Valentine’s Day doesn't have to be about pressure, expensive dinners and gifts. It's about the thought, the memories, the laughter. It’s the little things and the spontaneous gifts of self and the fun.
Here’s hoping your Valentine’s Day is filled with love in all its various forms.
