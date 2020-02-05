Valentine's dinner set for Nezperce
NEZPERCE – The public is invited to the Nezperce Senior Center, 501 Cedar Street, for an evening of fine dining on Valentines Day, Friday, Feb. 14. The menu includes Tri tip Steak, baked potato, vegetables, rolls, salad bar and a truffle cake dessert. The salad bar will open at 5:30 p.m, with the dinner being served from 6 to 7 p.m. This feast is being catered by Hadley’s Home Mades out of Kamiah. Proceeds benefit the Nezperce Senior Center.
Tickets are $15 per person ($7.50 for children younger than 10 years) and can be purchased by calling the Nezperce Senior Center at 208-937-2456; leave a message. Additional numbers to call include Brad Fischer at 208-791-8174, LeeAnn McMaster at 208-937-9006, Mary Jo Hoene at 208-937-2429 and Fred or Mary Ann Hess at 208-937-2255. There will only be 56 tickets sold and they must be purchased by Monday, Feb. 10. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
