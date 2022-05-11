KOOSKIA — The Valley Garden Club will hold its annual plant/bake sale at the Kooskia City Park Pavilion on Friday, May 13, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is usually a variety of vegetable and fruit starts and lots of flowers, all grown locally and by members. All proceeds go to community projects.

