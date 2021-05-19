KOOSKIA — Valley Garden Club will be host to a plant and baked food sale at Kooskia City Park Friday, May 21, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This will include a quilt and garden basket raffle. Perennials, annuals, vegetables, herbs and more will be available. Proceeds will be used for community projects.

