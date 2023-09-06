KAMIAH — The Valley Ringers and Valley Singers will begin rehearsals for the holiday season on Monday, Sept. 11, at the Kamiah Community Presbyterian Church. Bell rehearsal will begin at 5 p.m., with the Valley Singers Choir starting at 6:30 p.m. For information, contact Rev. Luann at 208-553-0395.
