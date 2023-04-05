COTTONWOOD — The Valley Singers, Valley Ringers Handbell Choir, and the Grangeville United Methodist Handbell Choir will be presenting a free Easter concert, focusing on the hope and joy of the resurrection of Christ.
This is set for Sunday, April 16, at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Rd, Cottonwood, at 2 p.m. Refreshments will follow. The concert is free and the public is welcome to attend.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.