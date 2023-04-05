COTTONWOOD — The Valley Singers, Valley Ringers Handbell Choir, and the Grangeville United Methodist Handbell Choir will be presenting a free Easter concert, focusing on the hope and joy of the resurrection of Christ.

This is set for Sunday, April 16, at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Rd, Cottonwood, at 2 p.m. Refreshments will follow. The concert is free and the public is welcome to attend.

