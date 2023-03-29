The Valley Singers, Valley Ringers Handbell Choir, and the Grangeville United Methodist Handbell Choir will be presenting two free Easter concerts, focusing on the hope and joy of the resurrection of Christ.

The first will be held on Sunday, April 2, at 3 p.m. at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Kamiah, located on the corner of 7th and Idaho streets. The second concert will be held on Sunday, April 16, at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Rd, Cottonwood, at 2 p.m. Refreshments will follow both concerts. The concerts are free and the public is welcome to attend.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments