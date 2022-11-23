After a two-year hiatus due to COVID, the Valley Singers are back to present a Christmas Cantata called “Bethlehem Morning,” along with a bell choir from the Grangeville United Methodist Church, and the Idaho County Orchestra, for a concert at the Grangeville United Methodist Church, Sunday, Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. They will perform again at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Kamiah, on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m.

