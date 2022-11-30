KAMIAH — “Music brings joy to so many,” said Carrie Bain of her enjoyment being the director of the Valley Singer’s Bell Choir in Kamiah. “I sang with the Valley Singers when I was growing up here,” said Bain who started directing the choir back in 2017.
The Valley Singers started performing in 1956 and have been performing for the community off and on since. The group was created by a band director of Kamiah High School and other community members.
“The fact that we are bringing people in the community together to share their love of music with each other, and share their beautiful gifts with others, is important to me,” said Bain when asked the meaning of being able to perform for the local communities. The Valley Singers have been known to perform at Easter, Christmas, and Kamiah’s Barbecue Days.
“I feel blessed to be a part of this group,” said Bain.
The Valley Singers have two upcoming performances. One will take place at the Grangeville United Methodist Church on Dec. 4 at 2 p.m., and the next performance will be at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Kamiah on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.
