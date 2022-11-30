KAMIAH — “Music brings joy to so many,” said Carrie Bain of her enjoyment being the director of the Valley Singer’s Bell Choir in Kamiah. “I sang with the Valley Singers when I was growing up here,” said Bain who started directing the choir back in 2017.

The Valley Singers started performing in 1956 and have been performing for the community off and on since. The group was created by a band director of Kamiah High School and other community members.

