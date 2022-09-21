KAMIAH — Valley View Church of the Nazarene hosted a mini carnival on Saturday, Sept. 10, with kids of all ages and their parents invited. There was a large number of attendees present, filling up the church.
When asked what the goal of this event was, head of event Lauren Graves said, “This is for the kids to have fun, and to get them interested in the church and the new Wednesday program we are starting soon.”
