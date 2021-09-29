Valnet libraries announced their participation with Idaho Digital E-Book Alliance (IDEA), a state-wide partnership between the Idaho Commission for Libraries (ICfL), public libraries, and school libraries with the goal of expanding access while reducing barriers to digital e-books and e-audio content via OverDrive.
Within the region, Valnet libraries include Kamiah, Kooskia and Grangeville; and school libraries with Mt. View and Prairie districts.
All Valnet patrons, using their library card, are now able to access digital collections at participating libraries that include Blackfoot Public Library, Cooperative Information Network, East Bonner County Library District, IDEA by ICfL, Idaho Digital Consortium, Kuna District Library, LIBRI System, Inc., LYNX Library Consortium and Meridian Library District.
In 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and in response to the growing need for electronic materials, the ICfL embarked on a quest to find a way to supplement e-book and eaudio materials already available in public and school libraries.
To learn more visit https://libraries.idaho.gov/idea/. Digital books from the Valnet collection or other participating libraries are available at www.valnet.overdrive.com. Download the Libby app where you download apps or use it in your web browser at www.libbyapp.com.
For a list of Valnet libraries and to get signed up visit www.valnet.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.