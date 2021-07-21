HARPSTER — Nineteen-year-old Molly Van Steenwyk is taking a breather.
The college junior (well, junior in credits, sophomore by age) has been schooling and taking summer classes most of her young life and continually since graduating from high school in 2019.
“I just kind of needed a little break,” the Harpster resident smiled.
Van Steenwyk graduated as salutatorian of the Idaho Virtual Academy with a 4.2 grade point average and 30 college credits completed. This gave her a little wiggle room to explore career possibilities in college.
She went on to attend the University of Idaho where she dabbled in statistics and accounting, as well as poly sci.
Now, she is attending American Public University on-line and majoring in biology.
“I have to say that the college party scene wasn’t my thing, and I also didn’t want to pay such a huge college fee to be taking classes on-line [due to the pandemic], so I was able to transfer and pay one-third the price,” she said.
And now, she is settling into biology as a major.
“I’m really excited. I enjoy learning about plants, and I am considering doing something with herbalism and natural medicines,” she said.
Van Steenwyk has decided this route may be best as she has been astonished by the cost of modern medicine and pharmaceuticals and would like to see alternatives for people, especially those without good insurance coverage.
In her spare time, Van Steenwyk is still playing the violin, something she has been mastering for the past 12-ish years. She continues to play with the Old-Time Fiddlers for some special events, but said she mostly plays for herself.
“Just my own enjoyment,” she smiled.
She and her mother, Stacy, also continue to take in and train wild mustangs and burros through the Bureau of Land Management.
“We have nine right now,” she laughed. “We really love them, but we are getting at least one ready to be re-homed right now.”
Soon, she will be focusing on school again, though she said she does plan to get a job in the near future, as well.
“I love it here, it’s my community,” she said. “I hope to stay here. This is where I want to be.”
