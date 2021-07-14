WHITE BIRD — Vacation Bible school (VBS) will be held July 26-28 at Pleasant View Baptist Church in White Bird, 9 a.m. - noon, for all ages. A team is coming from Leoma, Tenn. To preregister or for information, call Pastor Randy at 509-435-8732 (cell) or 208-839-2220 (church phone).

