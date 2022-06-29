Abundant Life Ministries on Grangeville’s Main Street was the place for the 2022 vacation Bible school program that has been a cooperation between Abundant Life and Grangeville Christian Church for the past 14 years. Led by Stephanie Jordan and Melissa Gates, the evenings the week of June 20 consisted of Bible stories, crafts, recreation, snacks, and, as witnessed here, praise and worship action songs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.