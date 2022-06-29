Abundant Life Ministries on Grangeville’s Main Street was the place for the 2022 vacation Bible school program that has been a cooperation between Abundant Life and Grangeville Christian Church for the past 14 years. Led by Stephanie Jordan and Melissa Gates, the evenings the week of June 20 consisted of Bible stories, crafts, recreation, snacks, and, as witnessed here, praise and worship action songs.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments