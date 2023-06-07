COTTONWOOD — Vacation Bible School is set for Emmanuel Baptist Church, 404 Foster Street, Cottonwood, June 12-16th, with the theme of “Twists & Turns,” and the story of Peter. “Life is full of twists and turns that can leave us feeling like we’ve taken one step forward and two steps back. That was certainly the case for Peter. But even when Peter messed up, it wasn’t ‘game over.’ God still worked through Peter to help others learn about Jesus," the VBS press release read.
Preregister on Saturday, June 10, 10 a.m. -noon, while sharing hot dogs and enjoying a bouncy house. VBS will begin on Monday the 12th for ages 3 through sixth grade, while youth grades six through 12 will meet from 6:30 -8 p.m. For questions, call Pastor Dan at 208-507-0785.
