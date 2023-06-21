GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Christian Church and Abundant Life Ministries will be teaming up again for its annual VBS.
This is set for Sunday, June 25, through Wednesday, June 28, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each evening for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. This will be held at the Grangeville Christian Church, 402 W. South 1st Street. Healthy snacks will be served, and registration is at the door.
