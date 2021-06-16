GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Christian Church and Abundant Life Ministries will host their combined vacation Bible school Monday, June 21, through Thursday, June 24, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each night. This is set for GCC this year, 402 W. South 1st street. Registration will be the first night. All kids in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited.

