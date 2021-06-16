GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Christian Church and Abundant Life Ministries will host their combined vacation Bible school Monday, June 21, through Thursday, June 24, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each night. This is set for GCC this year, 402 W. South 1st street. Registration will be the first night. All kids in kindergarten through fifth grade are invited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.