GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Gospel Tabernacle will hold its vacation Bible school Sunday, July 17, through Thursday, July 21. The church is located at 613 N. State Street and VBS is set for kids ages 4-13 each night from 6-8:30 p.m. Bible stories, crafts, snacks, recreation and singing will all be part of the evening’s events with the theme of “Monumental: Celebrate God’s Greatness.” For questions or to preregister, call Donna at 208-507-0624; otherwise just show up and be prepared to have fun while learning.

