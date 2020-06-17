GRANGEVILLE – Abundant Life Ministries and Grangeville Christian Church are partnering to offer vacation Bible school to kids in grades kindergarten through fifth grades.
This is set for Monday through Wednesday, June 22-24, at Abundant Life Ministries on Main Street (across from the veterans’ center) from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
