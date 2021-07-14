GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Gospel Tabernacle will be host to vacation Bible school (VBS) July 18-22, 6:30 to 8 p.m.

VBS will include Bible stories, crafts, games, snacks and recreation for children ages 4 through 12.

The church is located at 613 N. State Street. Call Ima at 208-983-0927 to register for VBS.

