GRANGEVILLE — Spring Fling Vendor Fair at Sts. Peter and Paul Church parish center is set for Saturday, April 1. Vendors are being accepted. Call or text Terri with your email address to apply for a vendor space, at 208-983-0380. All proceeds of vendor fees go to charitable purposes of the parish.

