COTTONWOOD — Registration is open for arts and crafts vendors to participate in the 2023 Raspberry Social, to be held at the Monastery of St. Gertrude, 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood, on Sunday, Aug. 6. The social will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the monastery lawn. For a registration form or information, contact Judy Snyder at 208-962-5053 or jsnyder@stgertrudes.org
