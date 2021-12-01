NEZPERCE — Vendors are wanted for the Corner Craft Sale, set for Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the corner of 5th and Oak streets at the Eller Building in Nezperce. All vendors are welcome. Cost is $5 a spot. Contact Michelle Koepl for reserve at lewiscountyfairboard@gmail.com or call or text at 208-827-6606.
