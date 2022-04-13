KOOSKIA — Save the date for Vest Fest 2022.

Valley Educational Support Team will host the annual Vest Fest celebration fundraiser Saturday, April 23, at the Kooskia Community Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m., and auction to follow. A donation of $30 per person is requested. All proceeds benefit Clearwater Valley schools.

Tickets are available via board members Lara Smith, Dave Harrington, Veda Pfefferkorn, Brenda Ross, Kama Payton, Ashley Walker and Allen Hutchens.

