KOOSKIA — The annual VEST (Valley Educational Support Team) Fest is this Saturday, March 4, at Kooskia City Hall. The scheduled events are a social hour from 4-5 p.m., dinner from 5-6 p.m., and a live and dollar auction at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $30 per person, which includes dinner. Tickets can be purchased by any VEST committee members, or at the Clearwater Progress office in Kamiah from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, visit the VEST Foundation Facebook page.

