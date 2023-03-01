KOOSKIA — The annual VEST (Valley Educational Support Team) Fest is this Saturday, March 4, at Kooskia City Hall. The scheduled events are a social hour from 4-5 p.m., dinner from 5-6 p.m., and a live and dollar auction at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $30 per person, which includes dinner. Tickets can be purchased by any VEST committee members, or at the Clearwater Progress office in Kamiah from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more, visit the VEST Foundation Facebook page.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.