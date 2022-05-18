KOOSKIA — VFW Post No. 5407 will be placing flags on the graves of all veterans buried in the Tahoe Mountain Rest Cemetery. If anyone knows of a veteran who is not so honored, contact Carolynn Doughty at 208-926-4795 so their name may be added to the list. Currently, approximately 70 veterans are identified.
