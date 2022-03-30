RIGGINS — The Idaho Division of Veteran Services will have a veteran’s advocate in Riggins on Tuesday, April 5, 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., (MT) at the Salmon River Heritage Center (green building behind Gem Stop), 109 South Lodge Street.

The advocate will be available to veterans and their dependents for answering questions about benefits, assist with ongoing claims, and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration.

To schedule an appointment, call 208-748-7663.

