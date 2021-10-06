The service officer will be available to assist veterans and their dependents with VA Benefit claims, VA Medical Center enrollment and other VA processes. The officer will be at the Chamber of Commerce building, 518 Main St., Kamiah, on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
The office will open at 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Call the Idaho Division of Veteran Services (Lewiston Region) 208-748-7663 to schedule an appointment.
