GRANGEVILLE — All Veterans and their families are invited to the annual Veterans Christmas meal on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 4 p.m., at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center. If possible, bring a side dish and “white elephant” item for a gift exchange. Turkey, ham, potatoes, dressing and gravy will be provided.
This annual event is sponsored by American Legion Post 37 and VFW Crea-DeHaven Post 3520. For information, call the center at 208-983-9387.
