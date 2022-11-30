GRANGEVILLE — All veterans and their families are invited to a dinner and “White Elephant” gift exchange at the Idaho County Veterans Center, 318 East Main, Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at 4 p.m. The dinner is sponsored by American Legion Post 37 and Crea-deHaven VFW Post 3520.

Dinner fare includes turkey with potatoes, dressing and gravy and ham. Those attending are requested to bring a side dish or dessert. A “White Elephant” gift exchange follows dinner, so bring along your finest “re-gift” to bestow on an unsuspecting friend. For information, call the 208-983-9387.

