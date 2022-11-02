KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley High School is having a Veterans Day Assembly in the CVHS Gym at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. Those who have photos of veterans or active duty community members with a description of their service and deployments, email them to Vincent Martinez at martinezv@sd244.org Mr. Martinez will be making a slide show for the assembly.

