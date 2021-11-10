ELK CITY — The Veterans Day dinner is on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 5 p.m., at VFW Post 8311. This is a complete roast beef dinner with dessert prepared and served by the Post 8311 VFW Auxiliary. Just bring yourselves, your family and your appetites!

The students participating in the Patriot’s Pen competition, sponsored by the post and auxiliary, will be giving their speeches and the winners will be announced. Sew Help Me Quilters will be presenting one Quilt of Valor to Rod Velarde.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments