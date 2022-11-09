Free veterans dinner set for Nov. 11
GRANGEVILLE — Trinity Lutheran Church will be hosting a free dinner for veterans and their families at the Idaho County Veterans Center on Friday, Nov. 11, at 5 p.m. All veterans are welcome.
White Bird Veterans Day event set
WHITE BIRD — The American Legion Post 152-White Bird is holding a brief Veterans Day ceremony at the White Bird Veterans Memorial Park Friday, Nov. 11, at 11:11 a.m. The public is welcome to attend as service flags are changed, the nation’s flag and render a rifle salute in honor of this important event by offering this tribute to all veterans.
Veterans Day dinner to held at Elk City
ELK CITY — The Elk City VFW will be host to a Veterans Day dinner Friday, Nov. 11, 5-7 p.m., at the VFW Hall. Pork chops, potatoes, gravy, green beans, homemade rolls, green salad and pineapple upside-down cake are on the menu. Bring a side dish or dessert to share. This is sponsored by the VFW Auxiliary Post 8311.
GHS Veterans Day assembly is Nov. 10
GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville High School Veterans Day assembly is set for Thursday, Nov. 10, 2 p.m. Veterans are invited to come in and have cake and coffee prior to the assembly at 1 p.m.
GEMS Veterans Day program set for Nov. 10
GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Elementary Middle School will hold its Veterans Day program Thursday, Nov. 10, 9 a.m.
Those who have photos of local veterans to include in the school slide show can send them to vetpictures@sd244.org.
CV Veterans Day assembly set for Nov. 10
KOOSKIA — Clearwater Valley High School is having a Veterans Day Assembly in the CVHS Gym at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10. Those who have photos of veterans or active duty community members with a description of their service and deployments, email them to Vincent Martinez at martinezv@sd244.org. Mr. Martinez will be making a slideshow for the assembly.
Cornerstone Veterans Day program is Nov. 9
GRANGEVILLE — Cornerstone Christian Learning Center, 515 W.N. 2nd Street (Grangeville Church of the Nazarene) will hold its Veterans Day program Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 1130 a.m. Students will be outside in the school parking lot, allowing for people to park and listen from their cars.
SJB to honor veterans
COTTONWOOD — The public is invited to join the students and staff of St. John Bosco in honoring veterans for a Mass in thanksgiving of their service. This is set for St. Mary’s Church at 8 a.m. Nov. 10.
SPPS to honor veterans Nov. 10
GRANGEVILLE — Sts. Peter and Paul School will be host to a Veterans Day assembly Thursday, Nov. 10, 11 a.m. Any veteran is invited to join.
SRHS Veterans Day assembly is Thursday
RIGGINS — The Annual Veterans Day Assembly at Salmon River High School is Thursday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m., in the multipurpose room. All veterans are invited to attend. Refreshments will be served to veterans and their families in the district office beginning at 9:30 a.m. Quilts of Valor made and donated by the Pinehurst Quilters will be given to several veterans.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.