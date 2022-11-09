American flag photo
Idaho County Free Press file photo by David Rauzi

Free veterans dinner set for Nov. 11

GRANGEVILLE — Trinity Lutheran Church will be hosting a free dinner for veterans and their families at the Idaho County Veterans Center on Friday, Nov. 11, at 5 p.m. All veterans are welcome.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments