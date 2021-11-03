GRANGEVILLE — The Veterans Day Patriots Ball, set for Saturday, Nov. 13, has added several new games of chance for rifles, pistols, smoker/cookers, patriotic items, tools and other gear to this year’s event.
The evening’s program begins at 5 p.m. with “I See America,” a musical tribute to the military and first responders performed by Sandy Riggers. A buffet with a variety of foods by Superior Events (aka Shiznits) will be served at 6 p.m while Myra Pearce and friends perform country and gospel favorites. Games of chance will be conducted during the festivities including gun raffles and a silent auction.
At 8 p.m, the live auction begins with a pause at 8:30 p.m. to honor the 246th birthday of the US Marine Corps.
Tickets for the event are on sale now at the Idaho County Veterans Outreach and Community Center, 318 E Main, for $25/person or $45/couple. Proceeds from the event benefit the Veterans Center whose mission is to serve veterans and the community.
Questions can be directed to 208-983-9387.
