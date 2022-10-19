GRANGEVILLE — The seventh annual Veterans Day Patriots (Blue Jean) Ball is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Grangeville Elks Lodge. All veterans and patriots are invited to attend, including children 12 and older. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner served by Superior Events at 6:15 p.m. Smoked tri-tip and creamy garlic chicken are the main entrees along with several side dishes. Dessert will be Marine Corps birthday cake and cupcakes. Dinner is followed at 7 p.m., with traditional country music for dancing by Myra Pearce and Friends. There will be a silent auction, and also on tap are special auctions and raffles for a Model 870 classic trap pump action 12 gauge shotgun, a 1911 .45 cal pistol, a .38 special revolver and other fun prizes. You can buy tickets for the weapons now at the Veterans Center or at the event. Drop by the Veterans Center to purchase event tickets or call 208-983-9387. Seating will be limited so purchase tickets before Nov. 2 for $30/single or $50/couple.
