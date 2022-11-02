GRANGEVILLE — The seventh annual Veterans Day Patriots (Blue Jean) Ball is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Grangeville Elks Lodge. All veterans and patriots are invited to attend, including children 12 and older. Social hour begins at 5:30 p.m., with dinner served by Superior Events at 6:15 p.m. Dinner is followed at 7 p.m., with traditional country music for dancing by Myra Pearce and Friends. Buy tickets for the weapons now at the Veterans Center or at the event. Drop by the Veterans Center to purchase event tickets or call 208-983-9387. Seating will be limited so purchase tickets today for $30/single or $50/couple. Limited tickets may be available at the door for $35.

