Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5407 and American Legion Post 75 will be presenting Veterans Day assemblies next week. Assemblies will be held Thursday, Nov. 11 at Kamiah High School at 9:30 a.m. An assembly will also be held Thursday, Nov. 12, at Clearwater Valley Elementary School at 9 a.m., followed by Clearwater Valley High School at 11 a.m.

All veterans and current service members are encouraged to attend and be recognized for their service. For information, call Jaxon Caren at 208-926-4161 or Ron Funnemark at 208-935-0294.

